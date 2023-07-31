BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-A chase out of Oregon ended in a field south of Kennewick on the morning of July 31.
According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP) a car pursued by Oregon State Police drove north into Washington. Troopers used stop sticks to stop the car and the suspects then pulled off of I-82 and ran into a nearby field.
The WSP reports that the suspects were taken into custody and were wanted in connection to an alleged shooting in Hermiston.
NonStop Local has reached out to the Oregon State Police for more information on the chase and are waiting to hear back.
Original Coverage. JULY 31. 8:13 a.m.
A large law enforcement presence is currently on the scene of a crash on I-82 south of Bateman Rd.
According to a social media post from Benton County Fire District 1 the crash is in the eastbound lanes of I-82 near mile marker 119/395 south of Bateman Rd. headed toward Kennewick.
Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible. According to NonStop Local staff on scene a short stretch of the northbound lane is currently closed.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
