YAKIMA, Wash.-
Yakima fire crews responded to a large shop that was burning behind a home around 12:10 a.m. on February 3.
The large shop was behind a home on the 600 block of West Washington Ave. According to the Yakima Fire Department the shop was full of boats, jet skis and vehicles that were all burning.
No injuries were reported in the fire, but the shop and all vehicles in it were destroyed, causing an estimated $450,000 in damage according to Yakima Fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
