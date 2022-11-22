Yakima small business Saturday

YAKIMA, Wash.-

Downtown Yakima will celebrate Small Business Saturday on November, 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with promotions and sales at 37 participating locations.

Shoppers will receive a complimentary shopping tote and are encouraged to complete a shopping passport to be entered into a drawing for a downtown Yakima gift basket.

There are three check-ins for the downtown event:

Wheatland Bank at 201 E. Yakima Avenue.

Cashmere Valley Bank at 127 W. Yakima Avenue.

DAY Office at 14 S. 1st Street.