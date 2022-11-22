YAKIMA, Wash.-
Downtown Yakima will celebrate Small Business Saturday on November, 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with promotions and sales at 37 participating locations.
Shoppers will receive a complimentary shopping tote and are encouraged to complete a shopping passport to be entered into a drawing for a downtown Yakima gift basket.
There are three check-ins for the downtown event:
Wheatland Bank at 201 E. Yakima Avenue.
Cashmere Valley Bank at 127 W. Yakima Avenue.
DAY Office at 14 S. 1st Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.