KENNEWICK, WA - 31-year-old Cameron Schuoler was arrested after a short standoff at an apartment in the 500 block of N. Arthur Street on Tuesday just before noon.

Schuoler was arrested for alleged domestic violence assault and domestic violence harassment.

Because the standoff was near Kamiakin High School, the school was placed on a modified lock down for a short period of time.

Schuoler was booked into the Benton County Jail.