GRANDVIEW, Wash.-
Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9.
One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
While police were investigating the shooting a 911 caller reported shots fired at their house on the 500 block of N. 4th St.
According to Grandview police evidence was collected at all three scenes and has been sent to the crime lab for analysis.
Anyone with any information or surveillance video of the shootings is asked to contact Grandview police at 509-882-2000.
