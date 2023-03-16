MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore.- Multiple agencies were dispatched Thursday night to the Locust Trailer Court to reports of gunshots and a man wielding a gun in Milton-Freewater.
A witness called 911 with reports of a man who fired a gun and being seen near a parked car. As officers made their way to the location, they were told the man was acting erratic, brandishing the weapon, screaming and getting in and out of the car.
Umatilla County Deputies, Oregon State Police, Walla Walla County Sheriffs and Milton-Freewater Police responded to the call. Officers were able to approach the man and de-escalate the situation and the man was arrested without further incident.
No injuries have been reported but a firearm that was stolen from Walla Walla in 2018 was recovered at the scene. Officers report that the man appeared intoxicated when they arrested him.
The man was booked into the Umatilla County Jail for two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, theft by receiving, disorderly conduct and reckless endangering.
