KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Mexican restaurant on the 100 block of W. Kennewick Avenue around 1:44 a.m. on February 19.
KPD officers were dispatched to the location for reports of a disturbance in front of the restaurant between multiple people and a gun being dropped. Five to six shots were reportedly fired before the suspect left in a black Jeep with Oregon registration.
When officers arrived on scene the suspect was gone, but six spent .40 caliber shell casings and one live round were found in the street.
According to the KPD no victims were found and no damage was reported in the area, so it is believed that the suspect fired the gun into the air.
The KPD is searching for the suspect on suspicion of reckless endangerment and a weapons law violation. Anyone with any information on the shots fired or who recognizes the black Jeep is asked to contact Kennewick Police at 309-628-0333 and reference case #23-013394 or leave an anonymous tip at kpdtips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.