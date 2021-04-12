KENNEWICK, WA - NBC Right Now and Numerica Credit Union are teaming up for their annual Community Shred Day on April 16th.
The free event encourages the community to get rid of old documents. Anyone who wants to partake can bring up to three banker boxes or baskets with papers that need to be securely shredded.
However, this year's event will be slightly different, because of COVID-19 restrictions the event will be strictly drive-up only.
Hours will also be limited to half the day from 6AM till 12PM on Friday April 16th.
There will be two locations this year:
Numerica Credit union on Hildebrand Blvd. in Kennewick, in the Southridge area, and in Yakima at the Neighborhood Health Services parking lot on 8th street.
Experts say shredding and getting rid of old documents is a great way to protect yourself from identity theft, and according to the Federal Trades Commission identity theft cases have more than doubled from 2019 to 2020.
Numerica Southridge Branch manager Leo Martinez says there are ways to protect yourself.
"There’s a good rule of thumb, you can shred anything after 30 days. Like a bill, utility bill or a statement after you’ve verified your transactions... After 30 days or after you’ve received the new statement or the new bill," he told NBC Right Now.
Shredding pay stubs, bank statements, paid and unpaid medical bills after one year is also recommended.
Martinez also says when it comes to tax documents, those are okay to shred after seven years.