Shred Day scheduled for November 4 in Yakima and Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK AND YAKIMA, Wash. — NonStop Local is hosting Shred Day events in both Tri-Cities and Yakima on November 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred Day offers community members an opportunity to shred important documents, bills and other sensitive materials in a safe way.
Stop by the Kennewick Numerica Credit Union at 3115 W Kennewick Avenue for the Tri-Cities Shred Day.
Stop by Yakima Neighborhood Health at 12 S 8th Street for the Yakima Shred Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.