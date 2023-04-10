KENNEWICK, Wash.- The next NonStop Local Shred Day is set for April 21 in Yakima and the Tri-Cities.
Paper documents can be brought for shredding from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at either location during the event sponsored by Numerica Credit Union, Yakima Neighborhood Health and CI Information Management.
Kennewick: Numerica Credit Union. 3115 W. Kennewick Avenue.
Yakima: Yakima Neighborhood Health. 12 S. 8th St (enter on 7th street).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.