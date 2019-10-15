KENNEWICK, WA - Identity theft and fraud is on the rise.

The Consumer Sentinel Network, maintained by the Federal Trade Commission, says it received three million reports last year. Fraud complaints led to a loss of $1.48 billion.

That's an increase from $406 million the previous year. On average, people paid about $375 for those cases.

Each document you shred should fall under one of three categories: documents you keep for seven years, documents you keep for a year, and documents you keep for just a month.

Knowing which one your documents fall under is essential to making sure you don't become the next victim of identity theft.

"It is time consuming. And it takes a lot of money. But the biggest thing is that it's super time consuming to go through all the steps of trying to get your identity back and proving that you really are the rightful owner of your identity," Branch Manager Leo Martinez Jr. said.

Martinez says you should get rid of any tax-related documents every seven years. These include 1099-S's, W2's, and charitable donation forms.

Account statements should be kept for a year.

You can get rid of all your monthly billing statements every month, or once those payments have been made.

Shred Day is free of charge. It's happening this Friday at 4898 West Hildebrand Boulevard from 5 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and at Neighborhood Health Services in Yakima, on South 7th Street.

Numerica recommends bringing up to two banker boxes, but they say they won't turn you away if you bring more.