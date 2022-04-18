WASHINGTON - It's that time of the year. Not Christmas, SHRED DAY!
Spring cleaning means we start to dig through those overflowing drawers of clothes and those piles of papers we keep in that one spot of our living room.
However, you should know that we can't just toss any paper in the trash. Some things you need to toss in the shredder first.
Tracey Taylor is the VP for Retail Experiences in Central Washington for Numerica Credit Union. She tells me there are papers you can shred sooner and others can be kept a little longer.
Documents like tax forms, bank statements, credit card statements and pay stubs can be kept for a couple of years.
"Things you can plan to shred fairly quickly are bills you get in the mail, maybe deposit and withdraw slips, you can shred those. The junk mail, pre-approved credit card offers, voided checks," says Tracey Taylor.
Shredding is the best way to get rid of all the unwanted papers you have laying around without the concerns of identity theft. If your identity is stolen, it can take several years to get back on track.
Shred day is Friday, April 22 in Yakima and the Tri-Cities from 6 am to 1 pm.
For Yakima, you can find us at the Yakima Neighborhood Health Services located at 12 S. 8th Street.
For Tri-Cities, we'll be at the Numerica Credit Union at 3115 W. Kennewick Ave.
