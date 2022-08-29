UNION GAP, Wash. — The Yakima County Crime Stoppers is holding a “Shreds & Meds Day” at the Valley Mall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 29. You can safely dispose of your old documents and old medications for free at the one-stop event.
Anyone can bring up to two banker boxes or three grocery bags of material to shred, like old bank statements, old checks and other documents with personal information. The service is first come first serve, and the event is limited to one shred truck only.
You can also bring any unused or expired medications, with no limit. Medication must be separate from items to shred.
Donations will be accepted for the Yakima County Crime Stoppers.
