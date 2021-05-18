Shrek turns 20 today! Do you feel old yet?

The hit movie 'Shrek' turns 20 years old Tuesday after its official release May 18th, 2001!
This movie was not only a hit during its premiere in 2001 but a family movie staple in most households around the world today. The film was able to connect with children with its heroic storyline and fun animation and relate to adults with it's playful innuendos and play between traditional fairytale characters, featuring over 1,000 fantasy characters.
Some of the movies classic quotes include “Ogres are like onions” implying sometimes the toughest "monsters" have many layers and may be more complex than they seem on the outside, or the favorite Donkey quote "“This’ll be fun. We’ll stay up late, swapping manly stories, and in the morning… I’m making waffles!”.
The film was clearly a favorite with watchers as it was the first winner of the Best Animated Film category of the Academy Awards in 2001.