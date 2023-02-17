YAKIMA, Wash. -The Shriners Children's Yakima Outreach Clinic is officially open to provide pediatric orthopedic care to the Yakima Valley. The clinic will bring medical staff from the Spokane Outreach Clinic once a month.
The addition of the clinic provides parents with the area the opportunity to find specialized care for their children without driving to Spokane or Seattle.
"Not everybody in this valley has the resources to be able to just pick up, and drive for those kinds of appointments," said New Life Clinic co-owner, Anita Showalter, D.O. "So, this brings the care right to where it's needed."
The clinic will be hosted in the New Life Clinic and offers treatment for conditions from fractures to sports injuries. With the Spokane medical staff working in Yakima, it will be an extension of the Spokane center.
Shriners has worked with the community for 7-8 years to make this clinic possible.
"We found from our other outreaches by sending a team out here and setting up a clinic, that we can make it easier for families to get the care they need," said Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Bryan Thompkins. "So, we bring the shrine to them, essentially and they only have to drive across town to see us."
The specialized care will be available once a month on Fridays.
