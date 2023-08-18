COWICHE, Wash.-The seventh annual Images of the Shrub-Steppe, art exhibit is coming to the Boxx Gallery in Tieton on September 1.
The Boxx Gallery and the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy (CCC) are sponsoring the seventh annual juried exhibit featuring visual arts inspired by the shrub-steppe. The exhibit will feature painting, photography, collage and sculpture according to a press release announcing the exhibit.
The exhibit opens at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 1 and will also feature two speaking events.
Images of the Shrub-Steppe speaking events:
- Saturday, September 9 at 5 p.m. Cy Philbrick (Cowiche Canyon Conservancy) will give a short talk, “Beyond Eyes: Exploring Animal Senses in Shrub-Steppe.”
- Saturday, September 30 at 5 p.m. artists Betsy Bloomfield, and Ana Li Gresham and Doug Lewis (Juror’s Award Winner for their piece ‘The Waning of the Pygmy Rabbit’) -- will give an “Art Talk” on the processes, stories, and inspiration behind their work.
