YAKIMA, WA - Public Statement from Sunnyside School District - We have received information from the Yakima County Health District that a member of Sierra Vista Middle School’s staff has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Families and staff members at the school are being contacted with this information today.
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus grows and tests are more widely available, more positive cases will likely be identified in the Sunnyside School District community. By law, we are not allowed to share identifying information about individuals with confirmed cases.
Steps to follow if you believe you have been exposed have been added to the Sunnyside School District School Closure Information page (http://bit.ly/SSDClosure). More information is also available by calling the Washington State Department of Health hotline at (800) 525-0127. Multiple language interpreters available.
We will continue to keep you as informed and prepared as possible if and when new cases in our District are identified. Thank you.