The tale of two Siggy's. Our viewers often question the pronunciation of our Morning Weather Anchor, Sigmund Seroka's name.

To clear things up NonStop Local talked with Siggy's dad, David Seroka, who says the name Siggy or Sigmund is actually Polish, which is why it is pronounced with a "Z" sound.

David says Sigmund is a family name.

"He's named after my grandfather," says David. According to David when the Seroka family came over from Poland, his grandfather's name was spelled "Zigmund Zeroka."

Through the immigration process when coming to the U.S., David says his grandfather changed his name to "Sigmund Seroka". However, David says in Poland, an "S" makes a "Z" sound. Which is why the name Sigmund in their family is pronounced like "Zigmund."