Richland, Wash. -
In case you missed this weekend's 2022 Richland Regatta, here's a small recap of the event.
Drivers faced challenging river conditions, a dwindling crop of boats and other challenges, but organizers came away happy overall.
Race Director John Culver says they always seem to face obstacles in these events.
Last year it was the high temperatures but this year it was the river itself that caused a bit of worry.
"Other than the water flow, we had perfect weather. No wind. It was beautiful Tri-Cities weather, but the water is up six, seven feet over last year and the currents are just terrible. Some of these buoys, we have four or five Columbia River anchors on them and bricks and everything else," explained Culver.
The races occurred across 11 classifications and Saturday featured the Western Division Finals in all inboard classes, handing out three trophies.
Winners of the divisional finals were Scott Liddycoat for the 2-point-5 liter stock. Kurt Myers in the 1 liter stock and John Reifel in the 5 liters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.