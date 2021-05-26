RICHLAND, WA - For the last 22 years the team at SIGN Fracture Care in Richland has been engineering implant materials for broken bones, and training surgeons in poverty stricken hospital rooms across the world.
"What I loved about the mission of SIGN is that it’s intention was to equip the local surgeons so that they could do the surgery, I felt like that was a sustainable solution," Jeanne Diller, SIGN CEO tells NBC Right Now.
So far SIGN has helped nearly 354,000 patients in over 50 developing countries recover from multiple bone injuries. Many of the surgeons work in rural hospital rooms without electricity and no access to x-ray machines.
However, the work they do to help patients recover has an impact for years to come.
"It’s been shown by WHO (World Health Organization) that when the wage earners of the family are injured, the family, the whole family goes into poverty for one or two generations," said Dr. Lewis Zirkle, President and SIGN Founder.
And now SIGN's mission for equality of fracture care is being highlighted in a PBS documentary, “Trauma Healers" which focuses on injuries from traffic accidents, and shows how SIGN is playing a big role in the recovery process.
"Every minute 38 people are injured from road traffic accidents around the world. The need is tremendous, there is absolutely no way you could accomplish the surgeries that we have by only using U.S volunteers to fly over and do the surgeries," said Diller.
Empowering those local surgeons and providing the tools to do it has been life-changing for both the doctors and the patients.
"The most rewarding thing is to see a patient walking... whose had his surgery, and you know that he wouldn’t be walking without SIGN, so that that’s probably the most rewarding," said Dr. Zirkle.
And the team at SIGN tells NBC Right Now this is only the beginning, "We’ve accomplished way more than we’ve ever dreamt of, but there still is way more to do... Because of the poverty that still exists, so there’s many areas of the world still that need SIGN’s mission in their country, and in their hospitals," said Diller.
