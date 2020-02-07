PENDLETON, OR - As the city deals with flood waters, officials want to remind you of the emergency alert system AlertSense.

The city of Pendelton uses AlertSense enables to issue emergency alerts to warn citizens of events such as severe weather, fire, flooding, hazardous materials, need for immediate evacuation, civil danger, local area emergencies, and missing persons.

The AlertSense platform also issues alerts regarding temporary utility service interruptions, street closures, and project updates.

This service is provided free to Pendleton residents and is easy to sign up. Anyone in City of Pendleton and surrounding areas can register to receive these messages by clicking here.