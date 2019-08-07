WALLA WALLA, WA – Walla Walla County Emergency Management has implemented a new feature on its Everbridge Emergency Notification System, Citizen Alert, that enables residents to sign up for emergency notifications using their mobile phone.

Text your Walla Walla County zip code on your mobile phone to 888777

You will get a reply that you’ve been enrolled with an option to select Spanish language

You’ll now receive notifications on your mobile phone from Everbridge

You’ll also receive a notification if you travel into a region that uses Everbridge and they send out a message

“We’re excited about the opportunity to get more people connected to critical information during an emergency,” said Liz Jessee, Walla Walla County Emergency Management Director. “If we can’t reach you, we can’t inform you.”

Information about the new method for signing up for notifications has been shared on the county’s website and Social Media sites:

Residents with questions can email Walla Walla County Emergency Management at emd@co.walla-walla.wa.us.