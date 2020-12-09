YAKIMA, WA - Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Yakima Avenue for a traffic signal head upgrade project tomorrow, Thursday, December 10th.
Work is expected to begin at 9:00 am Thursday and conclude at 12:00 pm. The traffic signal will not be operating during the project and stop signs will be in place.
Because of heavy traffic volume, drivers can expect delays in the project area. Drivers should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed.
Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles-per-hour.
As always, the schedule for this type of project is subject to change daily dependent on weather, equipment failure, and emergencies.
For more information about the project, contact Streets and Traffic Manager Joe Rosenlund at 576-6430.