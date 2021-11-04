SILVER ALERT: 81-year-old man from Irrigon, OR is missing and without his medication

MARROW COUNTY, WA - Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to locate a missing senior citizen from the Irrigon, OR area.

The missing man is 81-year-old Ken who is a white male, 5’-9”, 240 lbs., and has gray hair.

He was last seen wearing tan pants with red suspenders, white shirt and a baseball cap driving a Light Blue 2011 Subaru Outback, Oregon license plate 823KDM.

Ken has medical issues and is without his medication.

Please contact Morrow County Sheriff’s Office 541-676-5317 if you see this person or vehicle.

