SILVER ALERT: Berdie Waser, last seen in Kalama WA

KALAMA, WA - Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office issued a SILVER ALERT for Berdie Waser.
Berdie suffers from dementia and doesn't remember where she lives. Berdie left in a Subaru Crosstrek during the early morning hours. Berdie doesn't have her medications or a cell phone.
She was last seen wearing a white sweater and pajama pants and drives a dark grey Subaru Crosstrek with a dent on the back bumper, Washington License # AXJ1068.
If you see Berdie or have any information you are asked to call the Cowlitz County Sheriff's office at (360) 577-3092.