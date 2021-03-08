Silver Alert: Eduardo Jasso was last seen Thursday

GRANDVIEW, WA - Eduardo Jasso was last seen Thursday, March 4, 2021. His pickup is not in his driveway. His cell phone is in the residence.

His daughter believes Jasso is legally blind and experiencing early-onset dementia. This is not normal behavior, as his license is expired and the vehicle registration is expired.

NameEduardo Jasso
BirthdayOctober 13th, 1943
Age77 Years
GenderMale
EthnicityHispanic
Eye ColorBrown
Hair ColorGray
Height5 feet 6 inch(es)
Weight210 pounds
Identifying FeaturesScars on both knees from previous surgeries. Has a capital "A" tattooed on right wrist.
Last Seen WearingUnknown.

Vehicle:

Year1995
MakeChevrolet
ModelS-10
ColorWhite
License Plate StateWA
License PlateC32322F
Vehicle InformationLarge dent on driver's side, with yellow paint transfer. (Vehicle in photo is similar.)

