Silver Alert: Eduardo Jasso was last seen Thursday

GRANDVIEW, WA - Eduardo Jasso was last seen Thursday, March 4, 2021. His pickup is not in his driveway. His cell phone is in the residence.
His daughter believes Jasso is legally blind and experiencing early-onset dementia. This is not normal behavior, as his license is expired and the vehicle registration is expired.
|Name
|Eduardo Jasso
|Birthday
|October 13th, 1943
|Age
|77 Years
|Gender
|Male
|Ethnicity
|Hispanic
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Gray
|Height
|5 feet 6 inch(es)
|Weight
|210 pounds
|Identifying Features
|Scars on both knees from previous surgeries. Has a capital "A" tattooed on right wrist.
|Last Seen Wearing
|Unknown.
Vehicle:
|Year
|1995
|Make
|Chevrolet
|Model
|S-10
|Color
|White
|License Plate State
|WA
|License Plate
|C32322F
|Vehicle Information
|Large dent on driver's side, with yellow paint transfer. (Vehicle in photo is similar.)