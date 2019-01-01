DAYTON, WA - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Edwina Joy Merritt. The Silver Alert was cancelled as of 4:47 p.m.
Edwina Joy Merritt, also known as Joyce, was last seen at noon on December 31, 2018. She was reported to have purchased a handgun several months ago and is known to be depressed. She did not take her cell phone with her and is on medication for blood pressure, cholesterol and an anti-depressant.
Merritt is 72 years old (DOB: 8-31-1946), 5'6", 150 lbs., with blue eyes and strawberry blond hair.