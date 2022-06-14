SILVER ALERT: Elderly man with memory issues in RV

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. -
A silver alert has been issued for Norman Darrow, 89-year-old male with significant memory/health issues. He is reported to have left unexpectedly in the family Winnebago toward eastern Washington, but without his necessary medications. His family believes he is endangered.
Darrow is a white male with hazel eyes and white hair, cut military style. He is 5'10" and weighs 240 pounds. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black Boeing windbreaker, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black ball cap reading "Korean Veteran."
The Winnebago is a cream-colored 2015 Minnie Winnie model. The motorhome is 25-feet long with Washington license plate BHK9797.
