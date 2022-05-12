Silver Alert for a 74-year-old woman from Thurston County

OLYMPIA, Wash. -
Thurston County Sheriff's Office issues a Silver Alert for a 74-year-old woman from Olympia, Wash.
TCSO says the woman, Annie Jones was last seen at her home around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning when she left in her Subaru Forester.
Her daughter came home around 11 p.m. Wednesday night and noticed her mom had not returned.
TCSO says Jones is starting to suffer from memory issues and does not drive at night due to poor vision.
TCSO says Jones left her home without her cell phone and has not contacted anyone since.
The color of the Subaru is unknown but the license plate is a Washington plate with the number AEF2737.
If anyone sees Annie Jones or knows where she could be, call Thurston County Sheriff's Office at (360) 704-2740.
