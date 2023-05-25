DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash- Washington State Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Henry Jones.
Jones was last known to be an hour away from East Wenatchee according to his daughter. He gave the daughter that information around 4 p.m. and has not been contacted since. He left his house around 11 a.m. this morning in a white 2003 Ford Ranger with a Washington license plate, #C23486B.
He suffers from Alzheimer's and was last seen with glasses, a ball cap, a button up shirt and slacks.
If he is seen, you are asked to call 911.
