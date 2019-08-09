YAKIMA, WA - Washington State Patrol are looking for an 86-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

There's a silver alert out for Bernard Schneider.

According to authorities, Schneider left his house in Yakima Thursday at about 6:00 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, red shirt, and blue jeans.

He's driving a black 2005 Chevrolet Silverado. It is a 4-door, long-bed pickup with license plate number C39635M. The truck has a white half-flag/half-skull sticker in the back window.

It's possible Schneider's on his way to Caldwell, Idaho, he has tried to drive there before.

If you see him or his truck call 9-1-1.