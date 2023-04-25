YAKIMA, Wash.- Simcoe, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office K9, has new equipment thanks to the organization, Vested Interest in K9s.
A bullet and stab protective vest was donated by the nonprofit after being sponsored by a New Jersey fundraiser. "In honor of Nancy Plis" will be embroidered onto the vest when it arrives in eight to ten weeks.
The vest is an investment worth $1,800 to protect the four-legged officers. Vested Interest in K9s has donated over 5,043 vests, valued at $6.9 million, across the nation.
The organization works to donate vests to K9 officers at least 20 months old that work with law enforcement. In addition to vests, VIK9 has donated Narcan kits, medical insurance, K9 first aid kits and custom fitted K9 patrol vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.