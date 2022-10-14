Simple steps can prevent flammable build up in your chimney this winter

YAKIMA, Wash. - Fireplaces can be used for many different reasons - be it to relax with a book in one hand and a glass of wine in the other, a romantic date night or used as the main heat source in your house. If you use your fireplace often, getting your chimney inspected should be part of your prepping for winter routine. Since those cold months are on the way, now is the time to do it to prevent a fire from starting when you turn it on.
If your fireplace is your primary way to heat your home, Marshall Travis from Yakima Chimney Guys recommends getting it inspected every year. If you burn wood for the aesthetic, he recommends getting it checked every three to five years.
Travis said things like smoke, soot and creosote can cause build up to form in your chimney. Thick layers of creosote can cause clogs in your chimney and when things come down to it, smoke will choose the path of least resistance and go into your house.
"That's carbon monoxide poisoning and that's dangerous," Travis said.
That's a sign your chimney needs to be inspected to see if the clog is serious or just some build up blocking the top.
If you use your chimney often, Travis said you're more likely to get something he calls third degree creosote. Which can cause extremely destructive fires.
"Like tar, like asphalt on the road and that it gets so dense it's a very, very potent fuel source," he said. "I've gone to customers houses after they've had a chimney fire and they say they thought a rocket was burning like over their head because it was just super loud and shoots flames six, seven, eight feet high."
The Deputy Fire Chief for West Valley Fire Department Jim Johnston said chimney fires can cause a lot of damage.
"As the fire builds up it can spread outside those or create more cracks or spread out those cracks and get into the wall cavity or attic cavity," Johnston said.
If you do have third degree creosote buildup, Travis said a specific powder is sold in stores to help clean chimneys.
Fortunately, there are some things you can do to reduce build up like burning dry wood that hasn't been treated with chemicals and avoiding dirty or sappy wood. Travis said your wood should be dry for about a year before you even think about burning it in your fireplace.
Other things you can do to protect your home this winter include moving flammable things away from any heat source, limit your use of extension cords and make sure you have working smoke alarms.
"They should be situated in each one of your bedrooms, common space right outside bedrooms and every level of your house," Johnston said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.