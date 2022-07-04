Single-car crash outside Richland early July 4

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center following a single-car crash near the city limits of Richland around 8:17 a.m. on July 4. The 52-year-old female driver from West Richland was headed east on SR 240 near milepost 34 when she left the roadway and hit an embankment.
The woman wore her seatbelt and was not under the influence, according to Washington State Patrol. The cause of the crash was labeled improper lane usage, which WSP is charging the driver with.
