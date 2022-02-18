GRANGER - A single family residence burned down on Thursday night around 8:30 in Granger. The home was on Schuster Road.
Fortunately, everyone got out of the home. One person had minor smoke inhalation but will be okay.
The home was fully engulfed so Fire District 5 had to let it burn out partly because it still had ammunition and was causing small explosions. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the family believes it was caused by a wooden stove.
Deputy Fire Chief Ken Robillard from Fire District Five said this serves as a reminder for people to check their fire alarms.
"Make sure you check your smoke detectors that they're working, everybody needs needs to do that, can never emphasize that enough," Robillard said.
Yakima Power did have to turn off the power lines in the area for the firefighters safety. The fire did not spread to any surrounding homes.