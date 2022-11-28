Seattle's Space Needle

WASHINGTON, D.C.-

The personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on the best and worst cities for singles.

To find the best cities for singles, WalletHub compared 180 American cities across metrics of dating-friendliness, including the percentage of the population that's single, to the number of online dating opportunities, to the cost of a dinner date.

According to WalletHub's report, Seattle is the best city for singles.

The top 5 cities for singles:

Seattle, WA.

Madison, WI.

Denver, CO.

San Francisco, CA.

Portland, OR.