The personal-finance website WalletHub has released a report on the best and worst cities for singles.
To find the best cities for singles, WalletHub compared 180 American cities across metrics of dating-friendliness, including the percentage of the population that's single, to the number of online dating opportunities, to the cost of a dinner date.
According to WalletHub's report, Seattle is the best city for singles.
The top 5 cities for singles:
Seattle, WA.
Madison, WI.
Denver, CO.
San Francisco, CA.
Portland, OR.
