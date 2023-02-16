YAKIMA, Wash.-
A sinkhole on the 1800 block of W. Lincoln Avenue in Yakima will reduce eastbound traffic to one lane on February 17.
City road crews will be in the area investigating the sinkhole to determine the best repair option from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. according to a City of Yakima press releae.
The area is a high-traffic area so drivers should expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.
For more information about the project, contact Street Maintenance Supervisor Jay Kendall at 509-575-6443.
