YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima County Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is investigating after a female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell around 8:16 p.m. on April 16.
A corrections officer started CPR immediately after noticing the unresponsive inmate according to a Yakima Department of Corrections press release. 911 was called and on-site medical staff assisted until ambulance and fire crews arrived on the scene.
The inmate was pronounced dead at 8:43 p.m. according to YDOC. Family has been notified of the death and the inmate has been identified as Clarissa Dittenholer. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office began the investigation into the death, but the SIU is now in charge of the investigation.
According to YCDOC the inmate had been in custody since April 14 and was being held on suspicion of criminal trespass 2.
