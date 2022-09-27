KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) responded to a request by the Kennewick Police Department (KPD) to investigate the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in relation to the SWAT standoff in Kennewick on September, 13.
The SIU took over the investigation around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 13, with two primary functions: scene processing, and evidence collection.
According to an SIU press release KPD officers were participating in an "Top Offender Round-Up" when they recognized Anthony Martinez-Mata, 26, as a suspect with known warrants.
KPD Detective Cory McGee observed Martinez-Mata and Officer Avery Smith attempted to make contact with him.
Martinez-Mata fled from Officer Smith and fired several shots at him. According to the SIU, Officer Smith returned fire and Martinez-Mata ran into the Clearwater Bay Apartments on the 5200 block of Clearwater Avenue.
The apartment resident ran out of the apartment and contacted police. After a SWAT standoff Officers negotiated with Martinez-Mata and he left the apartment.
According to the SIU he was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and was booked into the Benton County Corrections Facility.
Martinez-Mata has been charged with assault in the 1st degree, unlawful possession of a firearm, and 1st degree criminal trespass.
