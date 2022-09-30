WALLA WALLA, Wash.-
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continues to investigate the September, 22, shooting of Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson.
Today, the SIU released new information concerning the shooting suspect's arrest.
According to an SIU press release, Walla Walla Police Officer Nat Small used his patrol car to stop Brandon O'Neel, the suspect in the shooting.
Officer small used his car to cause O'Neel to crash. No injuries were reported in the traffic incident and O'Neel was arrested.
