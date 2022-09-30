A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla Thursday is expected to make a full recovery. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.'s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said Monday that there's nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses. Atkinson was shot multiple times around 5 p.m. Thursday in Walla Walla while on duty. Brandon O’Neel is facing attempted murder and other charges and remains in jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Documents say O'Neel was served an eviction notice and locked out of his residence before the shooting. His next court appearance is Oct. 3.