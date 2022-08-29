KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) responded to a request by Kennewick Police Chief Chris Guerrero to investigate an incident involving the use of deadly force on Monday, August 22nd.
KPD Officer Markley and Deputy Benitez of the Benton County Sheriff's Office contacted a man, later identified as James West, slumped over the steering wheel of his car in the Circle K parking lot on W. Deschutes and N. Columbia Center Blvd.
According to the SIU report, West exited his car and ran north from the Circle K. Sergeant Melone with the Kennewick Police Department chased West and deployed his Electronic Control Device (ECD). This failed to stop West, and as the foot chase continued, it became apparent that West had a gun.
Pursuing Officers heard the gun discharge as the chase entered the parking lot of the Village at Grandridge apartment complex.
At that point Deputy Benitez discharged his gun towards West.
West was not injured and was taken into custody. He was medically cleared at Trios Hospital and transported to the Benton County Corrections facility.
According to court documents, West was arraigned on Friday, August, 26th on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm (a felony), and physical control of a vehicle under intoxicating liquor ( a gross misdemeanor).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.