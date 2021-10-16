KENNEWICK, WA-
Update 9:45 a.m. - Around 4 a.m. police responded to a possible DUI call for driver swerving in the roadway.
When police arrived, the man driving the car rammed a police car with an officer inside and then took off.
Police chased him and eventually stopped him after he rammed another police vehicle and other cars on the road.
Lieutenant Kiel of Kennewick Police Department says they are still investigating how the whole situation happened but a Kennewick officer shot the 33-year-old driver of the car being used to ram vehicles.
Both the officer involved in the car crashes and the 33-year-old man were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.
Special Investigations Unit is handling the investigation since the shooting involved an officer.
There is no word on if the driver was under the influence.
10th Avenue between Union St. and Edison St. will be blocked of for a few more hours while crews clean up and investigate.
This is a developing story so as more information becomes available, we will be sure to keep you updated.
--
Original story: SWAT and several police units from Kennewick, Pasco, Benton County Sheriff's Office, and Franklin County Sheriff's office are present near 10th and Union in Kennewick.
Police say there was an officer-involved shooting. No Kennewick Police officers were injured but police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
Part of 10th Avenue is blocked off from Union going west until Edison St. Police are still on scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it