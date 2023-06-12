TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Special Investigations Unit continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting in Kennewick on June 4 involving a suspect and an Benton County Sheriff's Deputy.
The incident that led to the shooting began around 8:14 p.m. on June 4 when Richland Police pursued a stolen vehicle. The chase went through Richland and into Kennewick and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
The chase ended after the suspect crashed in the Bank of America parking lot on Columbia Center Blvd. and then attempted to take another car at gunpoint. A Sheriff's Deputy then shot the suspect, who later died of their injuries at the hospital.
According to the SIU, 31-year-old Jeffrey Reeder was the driver of a stolen vehicle being chased by police entered Columbia Center Blvd. going south in the northbound lane.
Reeder tried to cross the median, hit the curb and came to a stop in the grass at Bank of America. He then ran from the car to the US Bank parking lot and attempted to take another car at gunpoint according to the SIU update.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputy Elias Perez fired his patrol rifle and hit the Reeder according to the SIU's update. Law enforcement attempted life-saving measures and he was transported to the hospital where he later died.
The SIU's investigation into the incident and officer-involved shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Sergeant Brad Gary at gregoryg@pasco-wa.gov (509) 544-3069 or Commander Marcus Conner at mconner@co.franklin.wa.us (509) 546-3353.
