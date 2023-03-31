PASCO, Wash.-
The Tri-Cities Regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been investigating the Pasco Police Department officer-involved shooting of March 24 and has released new details of the incident.
Around 5:48 a.m. on March 24 Pasco Police responded to reports of a reckless driver at the Circle K at 3109 W. Court Street. A PPD Officer parked in front of the vehicle to prevent it from leaving during a traffic stop.
According to the SIU's press release the 38-year-old driver of the car fired several shots through the door of his car towards the PPD officer. The officer was shot in the arm and crawled behind his car to take cover.
The suspect drove away from the scene and witnesses at the gas station rushed to help the PPD Officer. The Officer was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was released later that day according to the PPD.
A Franklin County Sheriff's Sergeant and another Deputy attempted to stop the car, but the suspect kept driving. Deputies were able to pursue the suspect because they had committed a violent crime according to the SIU release.
Two Benton County Sheriff's Deputies also responded to the incident and tried to use stop sticks to end the pursuit in the area of Argent and Rd 64. The suspect turned their car towards a BCSO vehicle and stopped.
The BCSO Deputy in the car fired multiple shots through their windshield into the suspect's car. The shooting was captured on body cams and dash cams and shows the suspect pointing a gun at the Deputy according to the SIU press release.
The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital for treatment and two guns were found in the car.
The suspect is in custody on probable cause for the crimes of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and attempting to elude a police vehicle according to today's press release.
The SIU's investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to email Commander Damon Jansen with the Richland Police.
