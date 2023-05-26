BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper from May 21.

The shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. on I-82 near the east Badger Rd. exit in Kennewick when a WSP Trooper responded to the report of a disabled motorist.

According to an SIU media release WSP Trooper Cory Lichfield arrived on scene near milepost 109 in the westbound lane of I-82 and found a person standing outside their car holding a gun.

WSP Trooper Jolliff arrived on scene and reportedly saw the gun in the individual's right hand and watched as they lifted the gun, pointed it towards Trooper Lichfield and began walking toward them.

The individual and Trooper Lichfield both fired shots according to the SIU. Nobody was hit, but a bullet did hit the right rear bumper of a WSP vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody, medically cleared and booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of two counts of 1st degree assault.

Trooper Lichfield is currently on administrative leave.

The SIU's investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact FCSO Sergeant Steve Warren at 509-460-2539 or Kennewick Police Department Sergeant Joe Santoy at 509-572-7368.