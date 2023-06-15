BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Six people were arrested on June 14 in connection to an ongoing stolen guns investigation.
The investigation began in April when Benton County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home in Kennewick for the report of several guns being stolen. According to the BCSO three search warrants for homes were obtained through the course of the investigation.
The search warrants were executed on June 14 by the BCSO, Kennewick Police, Richland Police, Metro Drug Task Force and regional SWAT team. Six people were arrested during the searches and 7 guns were recovered according to the BCSO.
The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office.
