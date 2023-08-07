MESA, Wash.- UPDATE 10:38 p.m. According to Washington State Patrol, five were injured in the crash.
According to WSP, five cars were driving southbound on SR 17.
Vehicles five, four, three, and two cam to a stop for Department of Transportation Traffic Control.
Vehicle one then crashed into vehicle two. This caused vehicle two to crash into vehicle three. Vehicle three then crashed into vehicle four. Vehicle four crashed into vehicle five.
A total of nine people were involved in the crash.
Six individuals were transported to the hospital for injuries.
Jesus Camacho-Augustine Died at the the scene. Jesus was the passenger in vehicle two. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
According to WSP, the crash is still under investigation.
5:34 p.m. According to the WSDOT travel map, SR 17 has reopened.
Traffic is still slow, drivers should expect delays.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
One person is dead following a two-car crash on SR 17 near Mesa and a detour is in place through SR 260 for northbound traffic.
According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Chris Thorson one person died in the crash.
SR 17 is now closed in both directions according to NonStop Local staff on scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
