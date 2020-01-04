Six semi trucks catch fire in Pasco

Pasco, Wash. - Six semi trucks and one trailer caught fire and were destroyed tonight.

It happened around 10 pm on Glade North Road in Pasco on the private property of a trucking company called Harms Pacific Transport.

Firefighters from Benton and Franklin counties, Walla Walla and Pasco all helped in putting out the fire.

Luckily, there were no injuries.

Crews say there were no hazardous materials in the trucks and that they were empty.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says they don't yet know the cause. Deputies say they don't believe it's arson, but it hasn't been ruled out.

This is an ongoing investigation.