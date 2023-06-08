YAKIMA, Wash.- Skateland celebrated 75 years anniversary since they first opened their doors. The family-owned business dedicated themselves to providing fun and entertainment and created their own drink named, Picklefizz, a favorite among customers. The owners and operators Kim and Connie Eisenzimmer were happy and thankful to their community.
"It's God's blessings, I think that's a big secret," said Connie Eisenzimmer. "We definitely give God the credit for that. We have worked very hard. You know, you have to keep things fresh and invite new ideas, be creative and we definitely have done a lot of that."
Skateland started business in 1948 in the West Valley of Yakima. After World War II the Eisenzimmer family bought the current property and rebuilt it, using materials from a disassembled army theater from Medford, Oregon.
Skateland recently has partnered with Disney and now offers sing-along shows for birthdays and private parties.
"Well, we do our best to offer a good time and family entertainment that is fun for kids and adults, at a reasonable price and just a safe environment, that's fun," said Kim Eisenzimmer.
Skateland supports the family centered organization, Children's Village, and hosts free sessions for special needs children. The local business also hires drama and music students from West Valley High School to perform in the Disney shows. Skateland is currently the largest skating rink in the Pacific Northwest.
