KENNEWICK, Wash.- Residents can ride the Ben Franklin Transit to the River of Fire Celebration in Columbia Park in Kennewick on July 4 for $3.
Round-trip wristbands are $3 and can be purchased at Yoke's or the Three Rivers Transit Center. Youth and seniors ride free with the BFT free youth or senior pass.
Three park and ride locations will be available on July 4:
- Kamiakin High School. 600 N. Arthur St. Kennewick.
- Lampson Stadium. 505 S. Garfield, Kennewick.
- Wye Park and Ride, 1000 Columbia Park Trail, Richland.
Shuttle schedule:
- Hourly buses to Columbia Park starting at 2:30 p.m. from the Wye Park and Ride and 3 p.m. from Kamiakin and Lampson Stadium.
- Starting at 6 p.m. buses will leave for Columbia Park every 30 minutes from Wye Park and Ride and Kamiakin and every 20 minutes from Lampson Stadium.
- Beginning at 3 p.m. buses will return from the park to shuttle locations at 15 and 45 minutes after each hour.
- After the fireworks buses will begin leaving the park at 10:35 p.m. The last bus will leave the park at 10:55.
